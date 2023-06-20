"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

GILLETTE — A man who led Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through Gillette that caused more than $10,000 in damage has pleaded guilty and had a sentencing enhancement dropped that could have put him in prison for life.

Rusty D. Locke, 44, pleaded guilty May 30 to aggravated eluding and no contest to aggravated assault and battery. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III found Locke guilty of each count and withdrew a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.

