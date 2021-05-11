Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., center, accompanied by from left, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to the media on Jan. 23, 2020, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Stefanik’s rise toward House Republicans' No. 3 leadership job. House Republicans plan to meet privately next week, and seem certain to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from that top post.