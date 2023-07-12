Grand Teton National Park USA Wyoming autumn

JACKSON — Wyoming holds first place in a race nobody wants to win. In the Rocky Mountain “Suicide Belt,” Wyoming has the fewest people and highest suicide rate per capita.

According to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24. While the number of suicides in the state decreased by 22% last year, the number in Teton County didn’t change. Spring and summer months see an uptick in mental crisis calls.

