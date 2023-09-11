WNE Wyoming

CASPER — More than a year after Casper police responded to a report of a dead 366-day old boy, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation brought charges against the mother.

Elizabeth Sterkel is charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of criminally negligent homicide, court filings show. She is facing up to six years in prison, if found guilty.

