CASPER — Mining outpaced all other Wyoming industries for job growth from the last quarter of 2021 to the same time in 2022, a recent report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services found.

The sector — which includes oil and gas — grew by a total of 9.1%, or 1,454 jobs. Manufacturing and professional services (which refer to white-collar jobs, like lawyers or accountants) pulled in the second- and third-most new jobs, respectively. Manufacturing increased by 5.1%, or 509 positions; and jobs in professional services rose by 3.6% and brought in 728 new workers.

