JACKSON — Five baby deliveries, four surgeries and 65 appointments — each week. That has been Dr. Mary Girling’s typical schedule for over a year.
Everything will change June 1, however, when the 54-year-old OB/GYN will stop providing care. Wyoming’s politics on reproductive rights and Jackson Hole’s high housing costs compound the problem.
Gros Ventre OB/GYN will remain the only clinic in town willing to accept heaps of new pregnant clients, and Girling and her patients say closing her clinic will leave chilling holes in local obstetrical care.
“I hate to say it, but I don’t know where all of these people are gonna go,” Girling said, her throat tightening. “My clinic sees a lot of people who are poor, we take all comers, whether they have insurance or not.”
Patients tremble at the thought of having only one obstetric clinic in town — which has some who didn’t jibe with Gros Ventre OB/GYN left in the lurch.
Jackson Hole Care for Women, Girling’s 16-year-old private OB/GYN clinic on Cache Street, lost its second physician last summer. The clinic was already looking to hire a third physician, so dropping to one hit hard. Girling had been hunting for another OB/GYN ever since, and found who she thought would be perfect: Natalie Eggleston.
Eggleston grew up in Jackson Hole and is finishing her last year of residency as an OB/GYN through a Stanford-based clinic. She’ll soon be ready to sink some roots and start practicing, and for a time was considering returning to Jackson Hole.
However, Eggleston ultimately decided against practicing in town. One reason was cost.
Teton County’s average household income, $312,442, makes it hard for even a doctor to live comfortably. In March the median cost of a three-bedroom house was $3.7 million. Rent is not cheap and has continued to rise. Plus, on-call physicians need to live within a certain distance of their practice.
Making rent at 480 South Cache St., the location of Girling’s clinic, along with paying staff livable salaries, has posed hefty overhead costs for Girling. As a result, she said, her offer to Eggleston couldn’t be within even $100,000 of the average salary for OB/GYNs in the United States.
Because it takes obstetricians about two years to build a client base, she said help from St. John’s Health has been her only hope for hiring a new physician. With far more capital, the hospital could provide a salary guarantee, competitive enough to rope in a new recruit.
That didn’t work either.
Jeff Sollis, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said any salary guarantee from St. John’s couldn’t contribute to Girling’s overhead costs, due to federal Stark laws. The laws are “designed to avoid any financial assistance that might improperly influence where providers and their respective patients choose to seek care,” Sollis said.
Baby deliveries, which are the obstetrical “money-maker,” are far fewer in rural locations. That means less revenue for small-town OB/GYN practices. Fewer patients, in tandem with Girling’s commitment to seeing patients regardless of their ability to pay, has put her clinic in financial trouble.
With too many patients to handle on her own but too few to afford adding a doctor, Girling is at a crossroads. She’s also not alone.
Dr. Giovannina Anthony, an OB/GYN at Women’s Health Center and Family Care in town, is facing the same problem.
“We can’t afford to hire a new provider because we can’t afford to pay them what they would need to live here,” Anthony said of her clinic. “I started limiting my OB volume in January because I just didn’t have enough spots in my schedule — but my current position at my practice is not sustainable.”
She’s toying with other solutions because she’s certain her clinic “won’t continue this way.”
As Wyoming lawmakers work to ban abortion, the effects of the overturning of Roe v. Wade reverberate across the state, particularly in the obstetrical arena.
Eggleston called the state’s reproductive health care legislation “extremely disappointing” and cited it as another reason she’s no longer interested in starting her career as an OB in Wyoming.
“That was the needle that broke the camel’s back,” she said, “to be a new practitioner in an environment where the evidence-based-type medicine I want to practice to give the best care to my patients may not be available.”
She worries that if Wyoming bans abortion, she’d have to make tough decisions, like risking her license by providing a pregnant woman care that could harm her fetus.
“You go into this to donate your heart and soul to the betterment of other people,” Eggleston said. “You’d never have a cardiologist feeling like they could get into legal trouble over treating a heart attack.”
If the “ripple effects” of the overturning of Roe v. Wade “settle in a way that feels a bit safer,” working in Jackson would be “much more attractive in the future” for Eggleston.
Unlike in urban spaces with far more specialists, rural obstetricians assume greater responsibility in serving a wider range of patients, who might already be traveling for hours for care. Girling, Anthony and Eggleston all noted the longer on-call hours and higher-risk clients common to rural medicine as another reason obstetrical recruiting for a small town is challenging.
As a brand-new obstetrician, Eggleston believes she’ll be a “better, stronger, more competent doctor” if she works at a clinic with more support, where she’s “not potentially alone every other night.”
Across the state, at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and South Lincoln Hospital in Kemmerer, both hospitals terminated their labor and delivery services last year, in response to high overhead costs and low patient volume. At Bonner General Health in Bonner, Idaho, abortion legislation and associated staffing dilemmas prompted the closure of the hospital’s maternity ward last month.
Dr. Christopher Nidhues, an OB/GYN in Cheyenne, said the capital is “pretty well-supported” for OB care. However, in other Wyoming towns like Casper, Gillette, Rock Springs and Evanston, he said he “constantly” covers labor and delivery at clinics.
Without another physician recruit, the patient numbers at Jackson Hole Care for Women have become unwieldy for one. Girling also now needs to care for her disabled sister, whose husband recently received a tragic diagnosis. Nonetheless, Girling’s decision to close her clinic did not come easily.
“I sent out 18,000 emails — when you talk about loss of care for 18,000 people in this area, that’s shocking,” she said softly. “It breaks my heart.”
Dr. Maura Lofaro, an obstetrician at Gros Ventre OB/GYN, said her practice has “plenty of space to assimilate any of Dr. Girling’s patients who are pregnant,” contrary to Girling’s concerns.
“I’ve been here 27 years,” Lofaro said, “and for the foreseeable future there’s not a shortage of women’s health care providers in the community.”
Gros Ventre OB/GYN has two board-certified obstetricians and one nurse midwife, all of whom are prepared to deliver babies. The clinic’s Nurse Midwife Joanna Sheets returned to the clinic in February after three years away, which has made Lofaro especially confident that her clinic can see plenty more patients.
However, Lofaro also acknowledged that her practice is the only one in town now accepting pregnant patients. Having just one option for obstetrical care in Jackson has some expectant mothers unnerved.
Andrea Jones lives in Pinedale and has experienced recurrent miscarriages. She had tried the other clinics in town but felt that only Dr. Girling had the “bedside manner and care” that she was looking for. In response to Girling closing her clinic, Jones plans to look outside of Jackson.
So does a former labor and delivery nurse at St. John’s Health and a soon-to-be Wilson mother of two, Elizabeth Keane. Keane is a patient of Girling’s; she’s also due within a month of Jackson Hole Care for Women closing.
“I wish I had more options in the community,” Keane said. “The last thing a pregnant woman wants to do is to leave her nest to welcome her new baby.”
Makayla Parker, due to deliver Thursday, doesn’t have a plan for perinatal care once Girling shuts down.
Parker was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus days before learning she was pregnant. After losing her firstborn, who was delivered at 24 weeks, she recognizes a number of risks facing her 37-week-old fetus.
“Dr. Girling went above and beyond for me,” Parker said. “She’s been available 24/7, weekends, holidays, it didn’t matter.”
And for some moms-to-be, Girling’s clinic closing was enough to move away entirely. Girling said she has patients who are moving to Texas, Montana, Arizona and Tennessee, as well as at least a third who will be seeking care in Idaho Falls.
One Pinedale woman, who is 25 weeks pregnant, is moving to the outskirts of Austin, Texas, to gain more options for maternal health care.
“Dr. Girling said we could go to Idaho Falls, but that’s way too far,” the woman said. “It’s already an hour and a half each way to Jackson — any further than that is untenable.”
While restricting obstetrical care to one practice can be an issue for those who don’t take to their physician, or are interested in medical opinions, St. John’s Health CEO Jeff Sollis isn’t too worried.
“Fortunately, women who have been served by Dr. Girling in the past will continue to have access to care for their OB/GYN needs with longstanding community providers,” said the hospital’s CEO in an email, after a scheduled interview was canceled.
Teton County Public Health also wasn’t aware of an OB/GYN care gap.
“I have not personally heard of any clients who have been denied care at Gros Ventre,” said Sarah Glawe, the county’s maternal and child health coordinator. “As far as I understand, everyone who has been transferred is either pending or has been accepted.”
However, she said the health department is eager to ensure all expectant mothers, “whether in our community or not,” receive prenatal care. And if there is not capacity for all OB needs in Jackson, the county health department is willing to explore surrounding areas, though they “haven’t had to do that yet.”
While the health department cannot help staff an OB/GYN clinic in town, it does provide the community with education and resources for care. Those in need can contact Glawe at 732-8456.
Further, Turning Point, a 35-plus-year-old pregnancy resource center in Jackson, provides community members with free and confidential ultrasounds and pregnancy tests. The clinic, now located at 25 South Gros Ventre St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for walk-ins and appointments.
The nurse manager of Turning Point, Katina Krajniak, has heard some patients face difficulty in securing appointments at Gros Ventre.
“I don’t want to stir the pot, but I want to see women getting care in their first trimester,” Krajniak said. “One lady was seen once, then not again for 20 weeks … I know they’re working hard, but I think we do need at least one more OB/GYN there, or maybe two.”
After Girling takes care of her sister this summer, she’s eager to return to work, but isn’t confident it will be in Jackson, even though she has stable housing.
“I told the hospital I’d be happy to return, but if they can’t create a workable contract for me for private practice, then I can’t stay,” Girling said.
Deeply saddened over closing Jackson Hole Care for Women after 16 years, Girling reflected on the early era of lockdown — when her nurses and staff didn’t feel safe coming to work, when her pregnant patients were “terrified.”
Girling’s three girls, who were in high school at the time, ditched Zoom classes to help run their mom’s clinic.
“That’s how important I felt taking care of patients was,” she said, starting to sob. “I’m sorry I can’t continue.”
This story was published on April 19, 2023.