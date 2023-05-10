CASPER — Electric vehicle drivers are about to have a lot more charging options in Wyoming.

OtterSpace, a company founded in 2021 by state Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, announced Monday that it plans to install fast charging stations — also known as level 3 chargers — in Lander, Dubois and Pinedale this year, along with a number of slower level 2 chargers in downtown Laramie.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus