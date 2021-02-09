RIVERTON — More than 200 local families are on a waiting list for lodging through the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority – and all of them are homeless, tribal officials said this month.
“They fit within that homeless category,” ESHA deputy executive director Hope White-Tidzump said. “Every individual that is on our waiting list we treat as an emergency situation.”
Even the clients her agency is able to house face the prospect of “over-crowded” rentals, White-Tidzump added – an especially dangerous situation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She expressed a desire to work with Fremont County officials to find additional rental units for tribal members and better address “the homelessness that we endure.”
“Our greatest need (is) homes," White-Tidzump said. “It would be great if we could talk with somebody in Fremont County, with a certain individual, to kind of coordinate to help.”
Residents who apply for housing through the ESHA also tend to be unemployed, White-Tidzump continued.
“We need jobs here on the reservation,” she said. “We need (more) opportunities, job opportunities, for our tribal members.”
Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health director David Meyers agreed, estimating that “just about everybody” in the community is affected by poverty.
“We have a population of homeless (residents) here that don’t have any type of services,” Meyers said. “They don’t have homes or places to stay.”
With additional funding, WhiteTidzump said the ESHA could hire tribal members to build new housing on the reservation, thereby helping to address both the unemployment and homelessness problems simultaneously.
But the Indian Housing Block Grant program that funds her agency “diminishes” every year, she said, and it is difficult for the relatively “small” ESHA to compete with hundreds of tribal organizations nationwide for other funding opportunities.
“As far as helping our own tribal members, we’re actually limited on funds to do so,” White-Tidzump said.
The ongoing pandemic has only exacerbated the problem of limited resources, according to Meyers, who said 80 percent of ESTH’s time has been dedicated to COVID-19 over the past year instead of to “regular services.”
The pandemic also has limited his agency’s ability to reach out to people in need, Meyers said, touching on a problem that Eastern Shoshone Business Council member Karen Snyder identified as well.
“Communication is a barrier,” Snyder said, referring particularly to elder tribal members who usually rely on home visits and one-on-one conversations with relatives and community members who keep them informed about available local services. “We need (to be) able to talk to those individuals, getting their trust and getting them comfortable in accepting the service and understanding the service.”
Snyder didn’t present a specific “solution” to the problem, but she did suggest that some sort of team could be assembled to perform welfare checks on tribal members and collect information about their needs.
Another idea came from Eastern Shoshone tribal member Caroline Mills, who proposed a public transportation system be organized for Fort Washakie residents, with routes along the town’s main roads – North Fork, South Fork and Trout Creek – and “maybe” Boulder Flats.