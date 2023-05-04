Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

GILLETTE — Several Gillette residents have received white supremacist propaganda in the mail recently. Those reports follow a separate incident in late April when a number of anti-Semitic flyers were left outside of homes in a Gillette neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man in the 700 block of West Ninth Street told police Tuesday morning that he received an envelope in the mail with a CD inside that contained white supremacy, Aryan Brotherhood and Nazi propaganda.

