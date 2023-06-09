CODY — A motion has been filed to suppress evidence in the case of Steve Justin Novakovich Jr., who was charged with homicide by vehicle stemming from an accident on US 14A last year. It argued he was arrested without probable cause and subjected to unreasonable seizure.
Novakovich’s counsel, Brigita S. Krisjansons, also filed a motion requesting the jury trial currently scheduled for August be postponed.
Novakovich of Cody was charged in September of last year when Powell resident Charles Wentz succumbed to injuries sustained during the car accident.
Novakovich had been traveling north on US 14A when he attempted to make a left turn into a pullout near Corbett Bridge. A vehicle carrying Wentz and his wife struck Novakovich.
According to the motion to suppress, Novakovich was detained by Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Tillery on the day of the accident “without sufficient probable cause.”
“Mere suspicion does not establish probable cause,” the motion said.
Novakovich had initially been arrested for a DUI at the scene of the accident.
But, according to the motion, Novakovich was subjected to several field sobriety tests, completing all of them without any signs of impairment.
The one that did show signs of impairment — the eye gaze test — was “improperly conducted” by Tillery, Krisjansons said in the motion.
“When no signs of impairment are evidenced, then there must be cause to believe a person is not legally intoxicated,” the motion said. “Merely the presence of alcohol, without probable cause to believe that Mr. Novakovich was legally intoxicated, does not justify Trooper Tillery’s arrest.”
“The arrest, supported only by the ... presence of alcohol, reliable field sobriety tests that demonstrated no signs of impairment whatsoever, and at the time, knowledge of the involvement in an accident, do not provide the probable cause to support arrest,” the motion continued. “A reasonable, prudent and cautious peace officer would not be led to believe that a crime had been committed by Mr. Novakovich.”
The motion cited a Wyoming Supreme Court decision that said “a peace officer may not arrest an individual for DWUI merely because ... during an unrelated traffic stop, the officer detects the odor of alcohol.
“Rather, the peace officer must have probable cause to believe that the individual has actual physical control of a motorized vehicle while legally intoxicated.”
Krisjansons said in the motion that field sobriety tests “ruled out” Novakovich was legally intoxicated.
She said because the arrest was illegal, the blood draw performed on Novakovich was unlawfully seized.
“This evidence in the form of a blood draw is fruit of the poisonous tree and should be suppressed,” the motion said.
In the motion to continue the jury trial, Krisjansons cited the following reasons for postponement: the need for a ruling on the motion to suppress evidence, the need for a four-day trial rather than the currently scheduled one-day trial, and several pre-trial matters that need to be addressed.
As of June 6, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson had not yet made a decision on Krisjansons’ motions.