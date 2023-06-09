"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CODY — A motion has been filed to suppress evidence in the case of Steve Justin Novakovich Jr., who was charged with homicide by vehicle stemming from an accident on US 14A last year. It argued he was arrested without probable cause and subjected to unreasonable seizure.

Novakovich’s counsel, Brigita S. Krisjansons, also filed a motion requesting the jury trial currently scheduled for August be postponed.

