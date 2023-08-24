WNE Yellowstone

POWELL — The fight over The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Cody temple is headed to the courts. On Monday, a group of 11 couples and individuals who live near the site sued the City of Cody’s Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board, asking a judge to overrule the board and reverse its approval of the temple plans.

Known collectively as “Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods,” the neighbors are reiterating their arguments that the 9,950 square foot temple does not belong in their residential area west of the Olive Glenn Golf Course.

