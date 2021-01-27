CHEYENNE — Wyoming is undertaking a new economic diversity initiative, which will create a cohesive partnership between all of its higher education institutions and industry leaders.
“This will help focus our assets on better aligning Wyoming’s system of higher education to support Wyoming’s economy leading to a brighter future,” said Gov. Mark Gordon, who unveiled the plan for Wyoming Innovation Network (WIN) at a virtual press conference Monday afternoon. “We must not only prepare our workforce for an evolving economy. We need higher education to play a role in generating our own economy.”
For decades, revenue from the mineral extraction industries have been the backbone of Wyoming’s economy. But the sharp decline of coal production and the volatility of the oil and gas industries, is pushing state legislators this session to consider how to balance hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue right now, as well as how to diversify the economy long term.
That second part is where WIN comes in.
Still in the early stages of figuring how exactly the initiative will look, it will connect all seven of Wyoming’s community colleges and the University of Wyoming with one another to expand every student’s access to coursework, internships and apprenticeships, and corporate partnerships. The Wyoming Community College Commission has already taken one step toward the goal of cohesion, announcing Monday the launch of WyoTransfer, which allows any college student in the state to browse the offerings at every institution in the state and helps evaluate the credit transfer process.
“We want to go beyond the mere transfer of credit between institutions,” Edward Seidel, president of the University of Wyoming, said during the news conference. “(We want) our institutions working collaboratively on joint academic programming in areas where we have high potential and high need,” such as engineering, information technology and advanced manufacturing.
Seidel, who is chairing the steering committee composed of Wyoming’s eight college presidents that developed a blueprint for WIN, said the committee envisions building on the following five pillars to achieve “economic vitality” in Wyoming:
• More focus on digital assets, both as it pertains to workforce training and rural students’ access to education.
• More focus on entrepreneurship, both as a skillset and as practice for faculty to find more outside revenue streams.
• Systems, which Seidel said includes “bringing together independent institutions to work together” in solving Wyoming’s problems.
• More focus on interdisciplinary study.
• Becoming more “strategic and targeted” in approach to addressing Wyoming’s problems.
Gordon, who advised community colleges and UW to make 10% cuts to their budget last summer and has told them to prepare for more, did not have a specific projection Monday, but acknowledged that WIN “will cost money.”
Gordon suggested that higher education institutions look for more outside funding sources to carry out the plan.
“That’s something that Wyoming’s just going to have to do more of. We can’t entirely depend on the state block grant system. We can’t entirely depend on what the Legislature does,” he said. “The other part of the challenge is that I would ask each of these institutions to diversify their revenue streams so that they’re more viable as we go into the future.”
Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, said he likes that WIN “marries two things.”
For one, he said “it marries the necessity that we come together to really shape Wyoming’s future. Two, it really focuses on the opportunity for innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Schaffer said the college is focused on developing its manufacturing, computational science, health care and entrepreneurship programs.
“We know one of the things Wyoming will have to do is support and help develop those that are here right now in becoming the next business leaders,” Schaffer said.
“We’re not going to recruit our way into business diversification. I don’t think Wyoming’s answer is to try to land six big fish companies to come here. I think we’re going to do it by tapping people who love Wyoming, want to be here, and are innovative at helping them develop ideas, create companies, take research out of the university to commercialize it and start that economic opportunity locally.”
The biggest challenge WIN brings to LCCC, which already balanced its annual budget with a projected $4 million in annual revenue loss, is finding a way to pay for the personnel, equipment and facilities needed to make it happen.
“When we get down to implementing these programs, I think we’ll see some early wins – at least I hope – such as a collaborative around software engineering or application development,” Schaffer said.
“A lot of the other things are going to be dependent on our ability to identify resources to fund them. In an environment where we’ve been focused on cutting budgets, it’s incredibly difficult to focus on how you start doing new things.”
The steering committee is expected to meet Feb. 5 to further discuss its plans for WIN.