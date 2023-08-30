JACKSON — Tearing down and rebuilding the county courthouse and detention center will be the most expensive building project in Teton County’s history at upwards of $110 million, but recent trends show the cost per square foot doesn’t make it a standout.
Set to open around the end of 2028 or early 2029, the new courthouse and detention center will solve issues with security and ADA compliance. The spaces will be 36.5% larger to meet modern standards and, most importantly, won’t fall down in an earthquake.
While the total estimated cost includes a $25.2 million contingency for the unforeseen, it’s still enough money that county officials have paused design until they can hire a financial advisor to help them secure appropriate bonds or grants, since previous attempts to secure bonds this year have fallen flat.
The price per square foot of construction shakes out to $1,050. That figure might seem staggering to the industry outsider.
But paying $750 to around $1,000 a square foot is the new normal in Teton County’s complex community commercial spaces, said Jason Berning, who represents Teton County on the project in a role called the owner’s representative. The range depends on a number of factors from how complex the site is to finishes like doorknobs.
Berning, who is also an owner’s rep for the Jackson Hole Historical Society’s new 13,000-square-foot museum on Broadway, helped come up with the figures, but he’s not the only one who says it’s in a normal range.
Reacting to the price per square foot, Rob DesLauriers, extreme skier turned luxury developer and real estate agent, said it sounds like a lot.
“But that’s not crazy anymore,” he said, even for commercial projects that don’t demand high-end finishes. High-end residential projects that compete for a limited pool of subcontractors “regularly see twice that,” he said.
Developers Kasey Mateosky, of KM Construction, and Y2 owner Zia Yasrobi reacted similarly.
“There is no way you can estimate what the prices are going to be anymore,” Yasrobi said. “Every time I do, it’s wrong.”
The local market, developers said, is further unwinding from national trends.
On the whole, construction costs nationally have stayed stable for the last year, according to a July report from the National Association of Home Builders. The trade group’s index has gained 0.5% year to date and has not increased 1% or greater in any month since March 2022, the report said. That’s a shallow grade coming off a steep hill of price inflation, which peaked around May 2021 when the index reached 12.9%.
Leveling construction costs stand against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve trying to guide the U.S. economy toward slower growth by turning its key interest rate to a 22-year high. Consumer inflation, which peaked last year at 9.1%, is now 3.2%. The Fed’s target is 2%.
In Jackson Hole, Deslauriers said that he has seen all categories of construction costs at least double in the last five years.
Yasrobi recalled that four or five years ago, a ton of asphalt cost $130 or $140. When that price jumped a few years later to $220 per ton, builders “thought it was the end of the world,” he recalled.
A few months ago, the price reached $800 a ton. That means a square foot of pavement for a driveway that once cost $4.25 now costs $26. Both are about a 500% increase.
Plumbing fixtures have risen about 600% from pre-COVID figures. Fixtures that previously cost $500 to $600 now cost $3,500 and up.
What is to blame for that degree of cost escalation can be boiled down to intense demand for a limited supply of builders and materials, said Johnny Ziem, assistant public works director for the Town of Jackson.
The same thing that gives Jackson Hole its attractive remote feel means higher construction costs. To start, supplies can’t easily arrive by rail; they have to be trucked in. People also pay extra to truck out demolished materials because the county does not have a dump. And unlike building in open fields, cramped construction in Jackson’s downtown also requires more money.
“There’s really zero space,” Berning said of the courthouse lot. The logistically challenging site will require shoring systems and a tower crane.
As downtown rebuilds in ever-tighter spaces, cranes have become the norm in a town without a skyscraper.
“Before 2016,” Ziem said, “there were zero cranes in this town.”
What Yasrobi called the “big big big elephant in the room,” though, is the familiar root of most of Teton County’s idiosyncratic difficulties: housing.
“The very first thing is we don’t have any place to put these people,” Yasrobi said.
A large portion of construction costs is labor, and builders said their employees and subcontractors are doing a daily commute from Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello, Idaho.
Big construction companies will pay cash for homes in Victor, Idaho, and sell them when they’re done with a job.
Even though the supply of labor and housing lags behind demand, waiting for supply to catch up and costs to come down doesn’t seem to be a popular option, Ziem said, since barring a recession, nothing seems to get cheaper. Building codes change regularly, forcing design modifications.
“Now I have to go back to the architect, spend more money,” Ziem said as an example. “Then you have to submit for another building permit. You have to go back out to bid, you have to find another contractor.”
To stick to the budget, Berning’s team will need to hire a construction manager at-risk to track designs with the budget, instead of designing the entire project and then putting it out to bid. That’s a financially safer option than the design-bid-build model.
This will help the county stick to loftier goals like sustainability, which county commissioners have marked as a priority for the public project.
A sustainability consultant is part of the design team, and plans are undergoing a review now to define what sustainability will look like and how much it will cost.
Yasrobi said the pace of construction cost increases continue to surprise him.
“They give me heart palpitations,” he said.
Likewise, Mateosky said: “The trouble is, you have to explain that to the client.”
In this case, the client is the taxpayers.
For Berning, that means looking years into the future, not only being fiscally responsible with public dollars now, but in the future.
“The goal is not to try and gold-plate the building,” Berning joked. “We also want to build a building that’s going to last 100 years.”
Berning was also the owner’s rep for the Parks and Recreation expanding its rec center, which ran about 50% over budget after facing a yearlong delay during COVID, right when inflation was ramping up. Voters approved to raise specific purpose excise tax funds for the Rec Center expansion at $22 million in 2019. The cost approved in April 2022 guaranteed the maximum at $33.67 million.
Besides snafus with COVID, the project had a lot of “unknowns,” Berning said, like tying the new construction to the old. Once crews scrape the courthouse, there’s more certainty in building from the ground up.
Ziem is managing the town’s new mechanic shop, which is 65% done. Including contingency, the shop is on track to cost $1,034 per square foot. The $33 million Rec Center expansion was over $800 per square foot.
While real estate sales in Teton County might slow down from time to time, prices have yet to drop, even with the input of more supply.
With luxury development humming in the background, there’s always someone willing to pay more for subcontractors and labor, Mateosky said.
“We’re never going to get back to where our prices were,” Mateosky said.
Even those who work closely with exorbitantly wealthy clients are taken aback by ceaseless soaring costs.
“It’s mind-numbing,” Mateosky said, “how much expendable wealth this valley has.”
Although waiting is not ideal, those involved expect the courthouse will be on pause for only a few months.
This story was published on August 30, 2023.
