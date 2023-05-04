NEWCASTLE — An incident involving high concentrate THC at a Newcastle school resulted in the hospitalization of one student last month, and the school board has responded by expelling three students – but all of them were given the opportunity to continue their education under supervision and away from other students in the district’s administration building.

The Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees approved Superintendent Brad LaCroix’s recommendation to expel three students, with modification, following an incident involving illegal substances at Newcastle High School.

