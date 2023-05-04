NEWCASTLE — An incident involving high concentrate THC at a Newcastle school resulted in the hospitalization of one student last month, and the school board has responded by expelling three students – but all of them were given the opportunity to continue their education under supervision and away from other students in the district’s administration building.
The Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees approved Superintendent Brad LaCroix’s recommendation to expel three students, with modification, following an incident involving illegal substances at Newcastle High School.
The three students, whose identities were not revealed, will continue their education at the district office under LaCroix’s supervision. This form of modified expulsion is something the superintendent said he approached the board with roughly 15 years ago.
“One thing I started to ask the board was, if there was a way we could still get the message across but do our best to keep the kids on track,” LaCroix said. “To keep them consistent with their graduation date.”
The result was a modified form of expulsion that has been used previously for less-serious policy violations. This modified expulsion keeps the students out of school and away from other students, but allows them to continue their education.
“ISS (in-school suspension) isn’t fun and for this long, it really isn’t fun,” LaCroix said. “This way they are aware of the consequences, but are able to work towards their diploma.”
“It is a difficult kind of thing. The general theme is to kick them to the curb, and everyone believes that until it is their child. Then they ask if there is something we can do,” he continued. “This is a meeting in the middle. A rebound-and move-forward-into-adult-life move.”
The students in question violated the illegal substance/ tobacco use policy, he said.
One of the students had a severe reaction that landed the student in the emergency room.
According to Police Chief Chuck Bowles, officers responded to Newcastle High School last month after a student became ill and was admitted to the hospital after vaping THC.
“Our investigation revealed two additional students were in possession of illegal substances,” Bowles said. “As a reminder, vaping and any other illegal activity will not be tolerated in our community, especially our educational institutions.” He explained that the students were vaping a high concentration of THC that can have unknown side effects.
“In all reality, you don’t know what you are taking when using a vape,” Bowles said, noting that kids could be inhaling nicotine or something else. “You could end up in the hospital, or worse.”
When asked what parents should look for with regard to high concentrate THC, Kristi Lipp, the community prevention specialist, said she refers parents and the newspaper to information put out by the Wyoming Prevention Action Alliance at wywetalk. org.
“Also, check out the website for Operation Parent. I am a big fan of the information they provide and their materials,” Lipp said. “They also have a variety of educational webinars that parents and community members can join for free on a variety of topics.”
She noted that she also has some of the Operation Parent handbooks in her office that are available for parents and community members.
According to Bowles, the students are also facing criminal charges related to the incident.