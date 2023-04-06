Police investigate unfounded Snapchat threat
GILLETTE (WNE) – Police investigated an unfounded potential school shooting threat that circulated among Campbell County High School students Tuesday. Extra officers were assigned to Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools Wednesday and there have been no issues, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson Wednesday morning.
A 29-year-old woman reported to police at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that CCHS students had been sharing a photo on Snapchat of a man lying in a bed holding a rifle, making reference to “CHS” and stating that students shouldn’t go to school the next day.
The investigation found the photo was related to a 2018 report made in New Mexico regarding Clovis High School, and that an arrest was made in that case, Wasson said.
In following up on the incident, police learned that a former Gillette student currently living in Texas was the source of the photo being shared among CCHS students.
Police had extra officers at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools Wednesday morning as an extra precaution and there have been no issues, Wasson said.
The investigation is ongoing.
CCHS was one of several schools throughout Wyoming to enter lockdown Monday morning after a series of false reports of school shootings.
The false report about CCHS was made at 9:05 a.m. and the school went into lockdown. Law enforcement officers cleared the school facilities and found no indication of a shooter or suspicious activity, according to a city of Gillette news release.
Wasson said Monday that the anonymous report came to the police department's non-emergency line which he said likely indicates it came from outside of the area.
This story was published on April 5, 2023.
—---
Possible threat briefly closes CHS; shelter-in-place order issued Wednesday
CODY (WNE) – A potential “direct threat” to Cody High School was quickly responded to by local law enforcement on Wednesday morning, but was found not to be a safety concern.
The threat emerged from a years-old social media post from Clovis, N.M., threatening violence against “CHS,” Cody School Superintendent Vernon Orndorff told parents in a voicemail message on the morning of April 5.
Orndorff told the Enterprise that the threat was first identified by a CHS student whose parents subsequently notified Cody Law Enforcement. Law enforcement in turn shared the information with Cody High School staff who instituted a shelter-in-place order.
“This all happened in a matter of minutes,” Orndorff said.
The Cody Police Department learned the threat was unsubstantiated, he said. Within an hour of instituting a shelter-in-place order at the school, it was reopened for normal operations.
The school district instituted the shelter-in-place order in order to protect students as the threat was being investigated, Orndorff said.
In his first message to parents, Orndorff asked that students who hadn’t already left for school, or could be contacted en route, stay at home “until further notice.”
All students at school sheltered in place during first period, and all buses were held at Cody Middle School, Orndorff said.
The incident on Wednesday was the second in a couple days of false alarms at the local high school. On Monday, officers responded to calls regarding shootings at Cody Middle School and Cody High School. It was later revealed the call was part of a statewide “swatting” incident.
A shelter-in-place order was not instituted during the swatting incident because it was quickly determined to be a non-credible threat, Orndorff said.
This story was published on April 5, 2023.
—---
Barrasso, Lummis join effort to permanently repeal ‘death tax’
CHEYENNE (WNE) – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., recently joined U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and their Republican colleagues in reintroducing legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, known as the death tax.
The Death Tax Repeal Act would end a purely punitive tax that has the potential to hit family-run farms, ranches and small businesses as a result of the owner’s death, according to a news release from the Wyoming Senate delegation.
“Many family-run farms, ranches and small businesses across Wyoming are passed on from generation to generation. Too many families have to make the tragic decision to give up generations of hard work just to pay the death tax,” Barrasso said in the release.
“The last thing a family needs when a loved one passes away is a hefty tax bill from the federal government,” Lummis said in the release.
In 2023, the federal estate tax ranges from rates of 18% to 40% and generally applies to assets over $12.92 million, according to NerdWallet.
This story was published on April 6, 2023.
—---
Avian influenza kills Jackson cougar
JACKSON (WNE) – Highly pathogenic avian influenza has killed a Jackson mountain lion.
It has also killed a fox in Hot Springs County and three other Wyoming pumas, two in Big Horn County and one in Natrona County.
In Teton County, the female lion was found west of South Ely Springs Road near the Snake River on March 26. The Wyoming Wildlife Health Laboratory confirmed that she was positive for bird flu as well as pneumonia, which could have been related to the influenza.
State officials were not, however, surprised to see the disease cross from birds to mammals. It has happened nationwide.
Hank Edwards, supervisor of the Wildlife Health Laboratory, said he suspects the mountain lions that contracted the virus ate infected waterfowl carcasses.
But Jessica Jennings-Gaines, a state wildlife disease specialist, said the fact that the disease has spread to marine animals — harbor seals in Maine and a bottlenose dolphin in Florida — means carcass consumption might not be the only way the disease is crossing from waterfowl to other birds and mammals. It could also be spread from birds pooping or dying in the water.
Humans are rarely infected with the virus, which typically pops up only in people who have extended, close contact with birds. It can, however, be dangerous. Fifty-three percent of the roughly 870 people who have contracted the disease between 2003 and 2023 have died.
Like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jennings-Gaines said the risk to humans remains low. But, she said, if people see a bunch of dead birds, or a dead mesocarnivore with no obvious injuries or cause of death, they should call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
This story was published on April 6, 2023.
—---
Avian Influenza found in domestic cat in Hot Springs County
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) – The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory diagnosed the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in a barn cat near Thermopolis.
According to WSVL, wild birds, particularly water fowl, have been affected in large numbers by HPAI, but in recent months the virus has been detected in wild carnivorous mammals including mountain lions and a red fox.
This is the first report of HPAI in a domestic cat in Wyoming, and it likely became infected from ingesting meat from wild waterfowl.
Clinical signs for mammals include those that are associated with neurological signs including change in behavior, decrease in awareness of surroundings and loss of energy. These signs may be indistinguishable from an animal affected with rabies.
For testing of domestic species, the WSVL recommends that the veterinarian submit the whole carcass.
Please contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for disposal recommendations for any dead waterfowl or to report dead or sick wild carnivores.
As the HPAI outbreak continues, residents are advised to use gloves and masks when handling sick or dead mammals and birds and report any sick wildlife to the WGFD.
This story was published on April 6, 2023.