CASPER — Now that another competitor has stepped up to the plate,Teton County GOP Chairman Mary Martin said she doesn’t plan to make a bid for the Wyoming Republican Party’s top leadership position and will focus instead on her responsibilities as head of her county party.

Martin, who said she had only considered joining the fray to add some competition to the chairman election, is throwing her support behind Converse County rancher Frank Moore in his bid for the post.

