For more information, go to www.pacificorp.com/energy/integrated-resource-plan.html.

The 2019 draft plan also assumes Naughton Unit 3 will run to 2019, Cholla Unit 4 will run to 2020, Dave Johnston Units 1-4 will run to 2027, Hayden Units 1-2 will run to 2030, Huntington Units 1-2 will run to 2036, and Jim Bridger Units 3-4 will run to 2037.

PacifiCorp and Rocky Mountain have previously announced the timeline to retire multiple coal-fired units in Wyoming. Current coal unit retirements scheduled under the 2019 resource plan include:

TALKING ABOUT NUCLEAR POWER

Nuclear power has proponents and critics, who continue to debate safety, security, and economic issues.

David Eskelsen, company spokesman Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp, said the innovative design of this project is inherently safer, and produces fewer waste products (about two-thirds less) than older light-water reactor designs.

He added more information on the technical aspects are available at terrapower.com.

"As to economics, the project will undergo the same cost and reliability analysis that other potential resources are subject to in our integrated resource plan," Eskelsen said.

"To be included in the plan’s preferred portfolio, it must be shown to be in the best interests of customers for both cost and reliability. That analysis will take place between now and Sept. 1, 2021, when the next edition of the IRP is scheduled to be completed."

A copy of the 2019 plan can be found at rocketminer.com.