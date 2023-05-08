SHERIDAN — Many obstacles from compassion fatigue to the nursing shortage have changed the face of nursing over the years, Welch Cancer Clinical Supervisor Megan Ripley said.
“Compassion fatigue is huge for oncology,” Ripley said. “It wears on your heart each day to see these patients struggling and suffering so many side effects of their cancer and many of them end up losing their battles. We grow attached to them and many of them have come in for months on end.”
Ripley has worked for Welch Cancer Center for five years, graduating from Sheridan College’s nursing program. Before Welch Cancer Center, Ripley worked at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana, in their oncology unit.
She came from a family of nurses and wanted to continue the legacy. To keep with the position and overcome the fatigue, Ripley focuses on herself when not at work. She finds being out in nature with her husband and daughter is the best to recharge.
Welch Cancer Center Nurse Navigator Lori Karajanis said she has also found it difficult to not become attached to patients. Karajanis has worked at Welch Cancer Center for five and a half years, first working as a home care and hospice nurse for seven years. She also went through the Sheridan College nursing program.
“I was born to be a nurse with 100% certainty, especially hospice,” Karajanis said. “Out of college, my parents took in my grandpa because he had congestive heart failure and they brought him to their home to live out his final days on hospice. Hearing about the nurse coming in every day to take care of him was amazing and I thought it was the coolest job.”
Similar to Ripley, Karajanis also enjoys spending time outdoors with her family to distance herself from work on her own time.
Along with compassion fatigue, Karajanis also finds finances to be a large hurdle for patients, becoming mentally draining for the nurses as well.
“Insurance coverage is huge,” Karajanis said. “It is super unfortunate that people can work at these jobs and pour out their heart and soul into it then put all of that money into the cost of cancer treatment. The cost of cancer care is astronomical. It is challenging to watch patients go through that.”
The stress of keeping up with the constant changes in the medical field can also create a great deal of stress for nurses, Ripley said.
“The science behind all of it is constantly changing,” Ripley said. “Staying up to date is a requirement of our job and it can be challenging. Oncology drugs, especially, are extremely fast-paced and it can be difficult to stay up to date.”
Out of all of the hurdles the nursing industry has faced day in and day out, staffing is one of the largest obstacles by far, Welch Cancer Center Manager Tommi Ritterbusch said.
“I really found it to be motivating and rewarding to be a part of creating a system or leading a team to provide the best care for the patient so that is what really brought me into the leadership role,” Ritterbusch said, who has worked at Welch since 2014. “I work to make sure the team is equipped and ready to provide the best quality care we can.”
That team, however, has been shrinking. Since COVID-19, many nurses have resigned from their positions due to the changing face of health care. The demand for nurses is far surpassing the nurses available, Ritterbusch said.
“The biggest thing we can do as nurses is to inspire others to why it is such a valuable profession and why it is so rewarding,” Ritterbusch. “While it has challenges, I do not know of any career that does not come without its challenges, so if you feel like you want to care for people and make a difference in someone’s life, go for it. Nursing is vast with so many specialties. There are so many routes to take and it is not all decided when you choose one. You can evolve as you grow as a person and pursue different routes.”