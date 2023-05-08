Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

SHERIDAN — Many obstacles from compassion fatigue to the nursing shortage have changed the face of nursing over the years, Welch Cancer Clinical Supervisor Megan Ripley said.

“Compassion fatigue is huge for oncology,” Ripley said. “It wears on your heart each day to see these patients struggling and suffering so many side effects of their cancer and many of them end up losing their battles. We grow attached to them and many of them have come in for months on end.”

