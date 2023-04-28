LANDER — Decades ago, uranium was big business in Jeffrey City, where the mines fueled a thriving town that was home to thousands of residents. But after that boom there was a bust, and when the uranium market collapsed in the ‘80s, most of the city’s residents left.

Every so often, there’s talk of a new mine or industry that would repopulate the town, but so far, no new boom has landed.

