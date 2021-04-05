ROCK SPRINGS — The public is invited to two online events exploring the history of Wyoming’s Red Desert.
At noon Wednesday, April 7, Central Wyoming College professor Todd Guenther will discuss the emigrant history of the Red Desert and the significance of the Great Migration. Between 1830 and 1912, an estimated 500,000 people traversed South Pass on their migration westward, using the network of the Oregon, California, and Mormon trails. The worn ruts of these trails still mark the northern edge of the desert. Guenther brings a passion for anthropology and the Red Desert and has previously worked for the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist, South Pass City State Historic site and the Lander Pioneer Museum, according to a press release.
At noon Wednesday, May 5, experts from the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes will share the Native American history of this same landscape. The release said since time immemorial, the Red Desert has been an important home, hunting area, and spiritual epicenter for Indigenous people. Panel members will include Wes Martel, a former longtime member of the Eastern Shoshone Business Council; Jason Baldes, the tribal buffalo coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation; and Yufna Soldier Wolf, the Wind River Reservation organizer for the Wyoming Outdoor Council and former tribal historic preservation officer for the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Both events are free and will be conducted over Zoom. Organizers said these are casual conversations with plenty of time for discussion, so bring any questions you may have!
To register, visit www.facebook.com/CitizensForTheRedDesert.
ABOUT THE EVENT SPONSORS
Citizens for the Red Desert is a loose coalition of citizens and groups, representing a wide variety of interests, united over a love for the Red Desert and the desire to sustain what makes it special for future generations. Learn more at www.reddesert.org.
The Wyoming Outdoor Council is the state’s oldest and largest independent conservation organization, dedicated to defending public lands, wildlife, and clean air and water — and empowering residents to do the same, according to the release.