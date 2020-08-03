KEMMERER — The original J.C. Penney store in Kemmerer, Wyoming, which opened in 1902, has been put up for sale.
The J. C. Penney company filed for bankruptcy in May, stating that the closure of stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the need for the company to restructure, reduce its debt and strengthen its financial position.
“The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country," said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, in a company press release from May 15, 2020. "As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company. . . .[T]he closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt."
On July 26, 2020 the JCPenney Company Blog site posted an update on JCPenney store closures, giving a list of 151 stores around the country that would be closing. No stores in Wyoming were included on this list.
"We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want," the blog statement said.
But on Friday, July 31, according to Forbes, the company distributed the "JCPenney Disposition Portfolio - Phase 1."
The portfolio overview states: "Cushman & Wakefield and B. Riley Real Estate are pleased to offer for sale The JCPenney Disposition Portfolio, currently consisting of 24 JCPenney properties for sale and 142 leases for sale available across the nation. This sale is being conducted as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization."
The portfolio lists JCPenney store number one, located at 722 JCPenney Drive, Kemmerer, Wyoming as one of the properties up for sale.
"Property highlights" for the Kemmerer location's listing in the portfolio state "JC Penney’s store in Kemmerer opened in 1904 is considered the 'mother store' for the chain."
"Residents of this small community refer to the Property as a part of their history and share that a visit to the JCPenney mother store should be on every Wyomingite’s bucket list," the portfolio's property brochure for the Kemmerer location states, citing the article "The Most Unique JCPenney In The World Is Right Here In Wyoming" from onlyinyourstate.com.
According to Forbes, the bidding deadline for all locations listed in the portfolio is September 9, and the auctions will occur on September 14 and September 15.
"These stores will likely be liquidated and closed shortly after the auction," Forbes states.
The JCPenney store in Kemmerer has been in continuous operation since it was opened by James Cash Penney in 1902 under the name "The Golden Rule." The original store, as well as the J.C. Penney Homestead down the street, have been a Wyoming tourist destination for years.
The Kemmerer store's 118-year track record now seems to be coming to an end with the company's decision to sell the location, closing an active part of Wyoming's history.