State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

CHEYENNE — State lawmakers on the Joint Education Committee spent most of Tuesday considering a controversial bill that was resurrected from the previous legislative session.

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, reintroduced the Parental Rights in Education bill that was sponsored in the spring by Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and mirrors legislation passed by the Florida Legislature. Critics have called it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and an attempt at LGBTQ+ erasure, while supporters consider it a step in the right direction for parent empowerment.

