POWELL — The Park County Republican Party has removed more than 20 precinct committeemen and women from their elected positions, saying they failed to attend enough party meetings.

However, there’s some question as to whether the party’s action is legal.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus