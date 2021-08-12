web only Patrol: Pickup truck kills boy who ran into Evanston street Aug 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSTON (AP) — A pickup truck struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in southwestern Wyoming.The boy, Nico Ringer, had run into a street in downtown Evanston before being hit by the Chevrolet Silverado around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.He was the 64th person killed on Wyoming roadways in 2021, compared to 74 in 2020, and 103 in 2019, KTWO Radio reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pickup Truck Nico Ringer Evanston Motor Vehicle Highway Wyoming Street Ap Patrol Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now $15 wage becoming a norm as employers struggle to fill jobs Judge rules for Cheyenne officer in lawsuit Funeral for ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming set for Aug. 6 Jackson renters booted from homes in boom market Campbell County library board receives both support and calls for resignation Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.