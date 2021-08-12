EVANSTON (AP) — A pickup truck struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in southwestern Wyoming.

The boy, Nico Ringer, had run into a street in downtown Evanston before being hit by the Chevrolet Silverado around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

He was the 64th person killed on Wyoming roadways in 2021, compared to 74 in 2020, and 103 in 2019, KTWO Radio reported.

