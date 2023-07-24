CASPER — A few weeks ago Kate Fox, the chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, visited Laramie County Detention Center.

During her entire time there, a man screamed obscenities from a booking cell -- a constant stream of profanity. Jail staff reported he never stopped, yelling every waking moment, as he had every day while in the jail.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus