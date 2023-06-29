POWELL — The Park County School District 1 board will not be acting on a resolution passed by the Park County GOP that asks for the adoption of its April 13 Parents Rights resolution as school policy.

Following discussion during the school board’s workshop meeting on Tuesday, the board agreed to allow Superintendent Jay Curtis to draft a reply. In it, he’ll explain the current practices, along with district and federal policy, that are already in line with the Park County GOP’s resolution.

