Alan Martinez
Rock Springs' Alan Martinez goes up and takes a shot with nine seconds left in the Tigers' nail-biter against Star Valley. Martinez missed, and Star Valley preserved its lead to win 42-40 Saturday. See more basketball coverage on Page B2.

 Rocket Miner Photo/

FRIDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Horn 69, Moorcroft 37

Big Piney 58, Wind River 56

Burns 55, Newcastle 27

Campbell County 79, Cheyenne Central 76, 2OT

Cheyenne East 65, Thunder Basin 61

Douglas 51, Torrington 38

Evanston 55, Cody 48

Farson-Eden 59, Encampment 47

Greybull 54, Shoshoni 52

Laramie 41, Casper Kelly Walsh 37

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Rock River 21

Lusk 48, Glenrock 43

Powell 72, Thermopolis 54

Riverton 46, Green River 36

Rocky Mountain 71, Riverside 31

Saratoga 60, Cokeville 36

Sheridan 77, Cheyenne South 61

Southeast 50, Pine Bluffs 47

Star Valley 43, Casper Natrona 41

Tongue River 68, Wright 34

Worland 47, Lovell 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Piney 46, Wind River 10

Casper Natrona 47, Star Valley 41

Cheyenne South 54, Sheridan 41

Cody 58, Evanston 28

Cokeville 63, Saratoga 34

Douglas 85, Torrington 43

Dubois 26, Ten Sleep 25

Lander 42, Pinedale 28

Laramie 41, Casper Kelly Walsh 37

Lingle-Fort Laramie 52, Rock River 35

Lusk 37, Glenrock 35

Moorcroft 60, Big Horn 17

Newcastle 50, Burns 35

Powell 63, Thermopolis 58

Rocky Mountain 55, Riverside 41

Shoshoni 50, Greybull 24

Southeast 36, Pine Bluffs 31

Thunder Basin 72, Cheyenne East 64

Tongue River 50, Wright 34

Worland 52, Lovell 23

SATURDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Casper Natrona 60, Jackson Hole 31

Cheyenne Central 64, Thunder Basin 60

Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58

Encampment 56, Cokeville 54

Green River 60, Cody 43

Kaycee 57, Normative Services 30

Manila, Utah 73, Little Snake River 42

Moorcroft 67, Wright 38

Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 33

Powell 64, Worland 53

Riverton 54, Evanston 37

Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 44

Saratoga 48, Farson-Eden 28

Sheridan 60, Laramie 46

Southeast 50, Lusk 25

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 40

Sundance 55, Big Horn 39

Tongue River 68, Riverside 35

Tongue River 77, Greybull 58

Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Burlington 65, Dubois 26

Casper Natrona 65, Jackson Hole 31

Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58

Cody 46, Green River 40

Cokeville 56, Encampment 13

Farson-Eden 45, Saratoga 37

Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31

Little Snake River 64, Manila, Utah 41

Moorcroft 72, Wright 31

Pine Bluffs 72, Glenrock 42

Riverside 50, Tongue River 46

Rocky Mountain 49, Shoshoni 35

Sheridan 45, Laramie 44

Southeast 48, Lusk 43

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 28

Sundance 38, Big Horn 26

Thunder Basin 43, Cheyenne Central 35

Tongue River 48, Greybull 18

Worland 51, Powell 24

Wyoming Indian 64, Wind River 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

