FRIDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Horn 69, Moorcroft 37

Big Piney 58, Wind River 56

Burns 55, Newcastle 27

Campbell County 79, Cheyenne Central 76, 2OT

Cheyenne East 65, Thunder Basin 61

Douglas 51, Torrington 38

Evanston 55, Cody 48

Farson-Eden 59, Encampment 47

Greybull 54, Shoshoni 52

Laramie 41, Casper Kelly Walsh 37

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Rock River 21

Lusk 48, Glenrock 43

Powell 72, Thermopolis 54

Riverton 46, Green River 36

Rocky Mountain 71, Riverside 31

Saratoga 60, Cokeville 36

Sheridan 77, Cheyenne South 61

Southeast 50, Pine Bluffs 47

Star Valley 43, Casper Natrona 41

Tongue River 68, Wright 34

Worland 47, Lovell 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Piney 46, Wind River 10

Casper Natrona 47, Star Valley 41

Cheyenne South 54, Sheridan 41

Cody 58, Evanston 28

Cokeville 63, Saratoga 34

Douglas 85, Torrington 43

Dubois 26, Ten Sleep 25

Lander 42, Pinedale 28

Laramie 41, Casper Kelly Walsh 37

Lingle-Fort Laramie 52, Rock River 35

Lusk 37, Glenrock 35

Moorcroft 60, Big Horn 17

Newcastle 50, Burns 35

Powell 63, Thermopolis 58

Rocky Mountain 55, Riverside 41

Shoshoni 50, Greybull 24

Southeast 36, Pine Bluffs 31

Thunder Basin 72, Cheyenne East 64

Tongue River 50, Wright 34

Worland 52, Lovell 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

