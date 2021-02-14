SATURDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Casper Natrona 60, Jackson Hole 31

Cheyenne Central 64, Thunder Basin 60

Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58

Encampment 56, Cokeville 54

Green River 60, Cody 43

Kaycee 57, Normative Services 30

Manila, Utah 73, Little Snake River 42

Moorcroft 67, Wright 38

Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 33

Powell 64, Worland 53

Riverton 54, Evanston 37

Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 44

Saratoga 48, Farson-Eden 28

Sheridan 60, Laramie 46

Southeast 50, Lusk 25

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 40

Sundance 55, Big Horn 39

Tongue River 68, Riverside 35

Tongue River 77, Greybull 58

Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Burlington 65, Dubois 26

Casper Natrona 65, Jackson Hole 31

Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58

Cody 46, Green River 40

Cokeville 56, Encampment 13

Farson-Eden 45, Saratoga 37

Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31

Little Snake River 64, Manila, Utah 41

Moorcroft 72, Wright 31

Pine Bluffs 72, Glenrock 42

Riverside 50, Tongue River 46

Rocky Mountain 49, Shoshoni 35

Sheridan 45, Laramie 44

Southeast 48, Lusk 43

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 28

Sundance 38, Big Horn 26

Thunder Basin 43, Cheyenne Central 35

Tongue River 48, Greybull 18

Worland 51, Powell 24

Wyoming Indian 64, Wind River 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

