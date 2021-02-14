SATURDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Casper Natrona 60, Jackson Hole 31
Cheyenne Central 64, Thunder Basin 60
Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58
Encampment 56, Cokeville 54
Green River 60, Cody 43
Kaycee 57, Normative Services 30
Manila, Utah 73, Little Snake River 42
Moorcroft 67, Wright 38
Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 33
Powell 64, Worland 53
Riverton 54, Evanston 37
Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 44
Saratoga 48, Farson-Eden 28
Sheridan 60, Laramie 46
Southeast 50, Lusk 25
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 40
Sundance 55, Big Horn 39
Tongue River 68, Riverside 35
Tongue River 77, Greybull 58
Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burlington 65, Dubois 26
Casper Natrona 65, Jackson Hole 31
Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58
Cody 46, Green River 40
Cokeville 56, Encampment 13
Farson-Eden 45, Saratoga 37
Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31
Little Snake River 64, Manila, Utah 41
Moorcroft 72, Wright 31
Pine Bluffs 72, Glenrock 42
Riverside 50, Tongue River 46
Rocky Mountain 49, Shoshoni 35
Sheridan 45, Laramie 44
Southeast 48, Lusk 43
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 28
Sundance 38, Big Horn 26
Thunder Basin 43, Cheyenne Central 35
Tongue River 48, Greybull 18
Worland 51, Powell 24
Wyoming Indian 64, Wind River 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.