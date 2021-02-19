THURSDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Buffalo 54, Douglas 53

Burlington 62, Riverside 40

Cheyenne Central 64, Cheyenne South 56

Cheyenne East 73, Laramie 62

Evanston 62, Green River 59

Mountain View 59, Kemmerer 41

Riverton 62, Rock Springs 51

Sundance 45, Wright 17

Thermopolis 80, Newcastle 69

Upton 76, Normative Services 32

Wyoming Indian 65, Big Piney 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cheyenne East 58, Laramie 51

Cheyenne South 45, Cheyenne Central 43

Douglas 72, Buffalo 22

Green River 53, Evanston 30

Harding County, S.D. 54, Hulett 10

Mountain View 55, Kemmerer 27

Newcastle 44, Thermopolis 29

Riverton 28, Rock Springs 19

Sundance 61, Wright 20

Wyoming Indian 65, Big Piney 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

comments powered by Disqus