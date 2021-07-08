CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has been appointed to the Council of Governors by President Joe Biden. Governor Gordon is one of 9 governors appointed to a two-year term by the President to the bipartisan Council, which was authorized and required by the National Defense Authorization Act in 2008 under then-President George W. Bush.
The Council serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect the nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards, a press release explained.
The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard.
“From the very founding of our country, Americans have depended on our National Guard,” Governor Gordon said. “The men and women who serve in our Army and Air Guard are always there for us, and we should always be grateful for their service. I am honored and humbled to have been asked to serve on the Council because of the important role it plays.”
The Council includes leaders across the Federal government: the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Other key Federal officials such as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are regular participants.
The President’s Council of Governors now includes Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair; Delaware Governor John Carney; Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards; Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; Oregon Governor Kate Brown; Utah Governor Spencer Cox; Vermont Governor Phil Scott; and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.
The nine newly appointed Governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on the council. Governor Lee’s term expires in 2022.