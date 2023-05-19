Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

JACKSON — Michael Wayne McCollum will be released from a Montana jail where he was held on Yellowstone National Park’s behalf — even though federal prosecutors initially labeled him a flight risk after an accident that apparently led to a woman’s death last Saturday on Craig Pass.

“The court does believe release would be appropriate in your case,” Stephanie A. Hambrick, magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in Mammoth Hot Springs, told McCollum in court Thursday.

