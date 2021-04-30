CHEYENNE — Wyoming's Sage Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) will meet Wednesday, May 5 in Cheyenne. The public is invited to attend in person or online.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. A live stream of this meeting will be provided via Zoom. Pre-registration is available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Equfki7RJqd3vQOJ_XJ3.
The Sage-Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) is comprised of representatives from state and federal agencies, industry, and non-governmental organizations. The SGIT members have been appointed by Governor Gordon, and they work collaboratively to protect the Greater Sage-Grouse under the State of Wyoming's Sage-Grouse Executive Order (2019-3).
The SGIT meets approximately 6 times a year to discuss current Sage-Grouse related issues under the direction of Chairman Bob Budd. The public is invited to attend these meetings.
Those who would like to be added to the SGIT mailing list can send an email to wgfd.hpp@wyo.gov.