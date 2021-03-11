CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has become aware of multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals' personal and confidential information through social media pages and is reminding Wyomingites to never provide their personal information to anyone over social media.
"Unfortunately, unemployment insurance agencies across the nation have seen a surge in fraud attempts," said Holly McKamey Simoni, Workforce Programs administrator for DWS. "Guarding against fraudulent activity and protecting claimant privacy continue to be top priorities. Wyoming Workforce Services does not ask claimants to provide personal information over social media channels, including Facebook."
DWS operates a Facebook page under the name "Wyoming Department of Workforce Services" and the handle "@wyomingworkforce." In the last few days, some scammers have posted on DWS's legitimate page pretending to be DWS employees, and asking claimants to send direct messages to resolve claim questions, according to a press release.
DWS will not ask individuals to provide personal information over social media channels or to text a phone number. Individuals needing assistance with a claim are urged to call our unemployment insurance office directly. The only phone numbers for unemployment are:
-- 1-307-473-3789 for information on an unemployment insurance claim
-- 1-307-235-3264 for general help
DWS is working with its partners, including Facebook, to continue to strengthen security features and quickly identify and remove fraudulent activity. Individuals who encounter a suspicious post are asked to flag it for staff review, according to the release.
For more information on identifying fraud, what to do if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or how to report fraud, visit http://wyomingworkforce.org/contact/fraud.