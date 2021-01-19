American Red Cross Logo

CASPER -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting three adults and two minors affected by a house fire that occurred on Jan. 5 on Pheasant Drive in Casper. Assistance was provided for immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed, according to a press release.

For more information, contact Disaster Program Manager Libby Cave at 307-274-7758 or elizabeth.cave@redcross.org.

