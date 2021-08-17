...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of western and central Wyoming, except the eastern
half of Sweetwater County..
* WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Tuesday, August 17.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western US wildfires will continue to move
into Wyoming the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty
Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry
thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western
half of 279. Showers will remain possible tonight night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CASPER -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting one adult and 10 children displaced by a house fire on East Second Street in Casper on Monday, Aug. 16. Assistance was provided for immediate needs and additional help will be provided as needed, according to a press release.