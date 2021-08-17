American Red Cross Logo

CASPER -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting one adult and 10 children displaced by a house fire on East Second Street in Casper on Monday, Aug. 16. Assistance was provided for immediate needs and additional help will be provided as needed, according to a press release.

For more information, contact Senior Disaster Program Manager Dennis Hughes at 720-697-8186 or dennis.hughes@redcross.org.

