GILLETTE -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting two adults and three children displaced by a house fire on Whitetail Street in Gillette on Friday, July 23.

Assistance was provided for immediate needs and additional help will be provided as needed.

For more information, contact Senior Disaster Program Manager Dennis Hughes at 720-697-8186 or dennis.hughes@redcross.org.

