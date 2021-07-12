American Red Cross Logo

GILLETTE -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting two people displaced by a house fire on Robin Drive in Gillette on Sunday, July 11.

Assistance was provided for immediate needs and additional help will be provided as needed, according to a press release.

For more information, contact Direct Services Manager Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231 or gehrig.haberstock3@redcross.org.

