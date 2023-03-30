CASPER — The U.S. generated more electricity from renewables than coal for the first time in 2022 as wind and solar continued to grow and coal plants continued to shutter.

Only 20% of the country’s power came from coal last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Monday, down from 23% in 2021 and a far cry from coal’s peak of almost 50% in 2007.

