Yellowstone National Park

CODY — With the start of the summer tourism season just a month away, early signs are that visitation to Yellowstone Regional Airport in May and June could be down significantly compared to previous years, with advance bookings for car rentals down 60% for those months compared to previous years.

“May and June are a train wreck,” said Corey Field, Cody’s rental operations locations manager for Overland West Inc., one of the largest Hertz licensees in North America. He made the comment during the airport board’s April 12 meeting.

