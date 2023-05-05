State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CASPER — Every member of the Wyoming GOP’s current leadership ran uncontested in the 2021 state party elections. This year, there will be more competition.

A pair of challengers — Converse County rancher Frank Moore and Sweetwater County GOP Chairman Elizabeth Bingham — have coalesced in a slate to challenge the current leadership of the Wyoming GOP at the party’s elections this Saturday.

