State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — Harvard Growth Lab research revealed the key to solving the state’s housing crisis may be through deregulating restrictions around housing density and the approval process.

Senior Research Fellow Eric Protzer presented his Pathways to Prosperity research Monday to the Wyoming Legislature’s Regulatory Reduction Task Force, which was the product of working in partnership with the Wyoming Business Council, numerous state agencies, local government offices and local research institutions.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus