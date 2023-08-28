Rocky Mountain Power

Rep. Tony Locke (R-Casper) implores Wyoming Public Service Commission officials to scrutinize a proposed 29.2% rate hike by Rocky Mountain Power on Aug. 24, 2022 in Casper. 

 Photo by Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Rocky Mountain Power’s proposal to hike electric utility rates in Wyoming by an average of 29.2%, if approved, would put households and businesses in peril and only serve to line the pockets of the company’s shareholders and executives, which includes its parent company PacifiCorp’s owner, billionaire Warren Buffett.

That was the consensus among about two dozen people who spoke at a public comment hearing held by the Wyoming Public Service Commission Thursday in Casper.

