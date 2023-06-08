"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

POWELL — Following a lengthy review, a prosecutor has concluded that a Park County Sheriff’s deputy acted lawfully when he shot and killed a man in rural Powell last summer.

“After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence, I have determined the use of deadly force by Park County Sheriff Lt. Mark Hartman against Jack McGlothlin was justified,” Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Dan Erramouspe concluded this week.

