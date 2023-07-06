Sage Grouse

A covey of sage grouse scurry over alpine vegetation at an elevation above 10,000 feet in the Absaroka Range. 

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Sizable new swaths of Wyoming’s greater sage grouse domain — including parts of the Powder River basin and Moneta area — could soon receive the highest level of state protection afforded to the embattled bird.

The gubernatorial appointed Sage Grouse Implementation Team will meet Thursday in Lander to consider proposed changes to its sage grouse “core area” map, including the creation of new, highly protected core areas, and adjustments to existing designated zones. The public and SGIT members will have an opportunity to scrutinize and weigh in on the proposals before any changes are finalized.

