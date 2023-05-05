Grand Teton National Park USA Wyoming autumn

PINEDALE — Enough people were curious about what billionaire Joe Ricketts had to say of his plans for a luxury resort at Jackson Fork Ranch near rural Bondurant to fill the Pinedale Library’s Lovatt Room on May 2.

Peter Scherbel, Sublette County Chamber of Commerce board president, opened by saying Ricketts’ appearance that evening was to share his plans for Jackson Fork Ranch and other properties in an informational setting.

