BUFFALO — The Robinson Fire is located 20 miles south of Buffalo Wyoming. It was started by lightning on Tuesday, June 8. On Thursday, high winds pushed the fire further into Robinson Canyon where it is now burning.
As of Monday evening, the fire had reached 1,038 acres and was 29% contained, with 348 personnel fighting the fire, according to the fire's InciWeb page.
The initial Type 3 organization transitioned to the Rocky Mountain Area Type 2 Blue Team, Michael Haydon Incident Commander on Friday, June 12. The fire is burning primarily in timber with heavy dead and down in very steep and rugged terrain.
On Sunday evening, firefighters initiated a strategic burn operation along the northwest perimeter of the fire. The objective of this burn is to remove heavy fuels in an area of steep, inaccessible terrain, reducing risk of fire escape in that area. Firefighters continued the burning operation on the northwest portion of the fire on Monday. Securing this division of the fire increased the acres. Elsewhere on the fire crews were able to increased containment by extinguishing hot spots near the perimeter of the fire ensuring the fire will not move beyond these containment lines.
No evacuations, road closures, or area closures are in effect. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect for the fire area. Due to dry conditions and high fire danger the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming High Plains District has implemented fire restrictions for all BLM administered lands within Johnson and Campbell Counties beginning June 15.
"Our firefighters are well supplied with everything they need, so community donations are not needed," a press release stated. "Please consider directing your generosity to support your local fire department or other emergency responders."
For more information and updates on the Robinson Fire, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7528/.