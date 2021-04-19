ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power has requested the Wyoming Public Service Commission review and approve a decrease to customer bills totaling $15 million, or 2.4%. If approved, the average residential customer, using 660 kilowatt hours per month, will see an annual decrease of approximately $16, according to a press release.
Rocky Mountain Power has asked for the change to take effect July 1.
“When customers’ rates are set, they include the variable costs of providing electric service, such as fuel and wholesale electricity purchases,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for Wyoming. “As these costs fluctuate, there is an opportunity for Rocky Mountain Power to adjust customer bills annually.”
Part of this requested decrease includes adjustments for the sale of renewable energy credits (RECs). The RECs represent the environmental attributes of renewable energy produced by the company. The release said RECs are sold on the open market and revenues are credited to customers to lower their bills.