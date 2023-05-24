"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

JACKSON — A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit by the Wyoming chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging Teton County’s 24/7 sobriety program. The court ruled that public safety benefits outweigh plaintiffs’ claims of unreasonable searches and seizures when it comes to forced alcohol breath tests before sentencing.

The program has come under fire for potentially violating the constitutional rights of people ordered to participate in it.

comments powered by Disqus