CASPER — A sweeping policy that would restrict which bathrooms transgender students use, remove liability protections for teachers who counsel students about gender dysphoria and require teachers to notify parents when a student raises the subject was set to go before a Natrona County school board committee late Monday afternoon.

The discussion comes less than two months after the state barred transgender girls from competing in women’s sports and during a broad push by Republicans to enact laws related to transgender people.

